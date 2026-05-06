Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
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06.05.2026 23:08:56
Stock Market Today, May 6: AMD Surges After Q1 Beat and Strong Q2 Data Center Outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a leading CPU and GPU provider for PCs and data centers, closed Wednesday at $421.39, rising 18.61%. The stock moved higher after a Q1 2026 earnings beat and stronger Q2 guidance that underscored robust AI and data center demand. Investors will watching closley on how sustained AI infrastructure spending will support future revenue growth.The company’s trading volume reached 85.2 million shares, which is about 113% above compared with its three-month average of 40 million shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 2.02% to finish at 25,839. Within semiconductors, industry peers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $207.83, up 5.77%, and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $113.01, rising 4.49% as investors responded to the AI-focused chip rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Inc
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)