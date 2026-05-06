Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
06.05.2026 23:08:49
Stock Market Today, May 6: Coupang Shares Slide As the Company's $1.2 Billion Voucher Program Hits Financials
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), an e-commerce platform in South Korea and internationally, closed Wednesday at $17.91, down 13.70%. Shares fell after Q1 results showed an 8% revenue increase but a sharp swing into net losses stemming from the costs of last year’s data breach. Trading volume reached 79.9 million shares, about 238% above its three-month average of 23.6 million shares. Coupang IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 64% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 1.48% to 7,366, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% to finish Wednesday at 25,839. In internet retail, industry peers Alibaba Group closed at $141.44, up 6.94%, and JD.com finished at $30.69, rising 3.40% as investors weighed competitive dynamics.Coupang’s Q1 results fell well short of analysts’ expectations as the company navigated its 2025 data breach and began showing the financial costs of the $1.2 billion voucher program it put in place for customers. While this remediation will weigh on Coupang’s results through 2026, management noted that 80% of the WOW memberships lost due to the breach had returned by April, suggesting it continues to successfully recover from the fiasco.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupang
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Coupang öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.12.25
|Coupang-Aktie steigt wieder: Millionen Nutzer erhalten Entschädigung nach Datenleck (finanzen.at)