Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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06.05.2026 23:55:59
Stock Market Today, May 6: Joby Aviation Surges on Q1 Beat and a Clearer Path to Passenger Flights
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), an eVTOL air mobility developer, closed Wednesday’s session at $10.52, up 21.2%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to better-than-expected Q1 results and high-profile New York eVTOL demonstration flights. Trading volume reached 66.9 million shares, about 161% above its three-month average of 25.6 million shares. Joby Aviation IPO'd in 2020 and is flat since going public.The S&P 500 rose 1.48% to finish Wednesday at 7,366, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.02% to close at 25,839. Within airports & air services names, Joby’s rally outpaced industry peer Archer Aviation, which closed at $6.41, up 9.76% as investors tracked progress in urban air mobility build-outs.It was an excellent quarter for Joby Aviation, as it not only beat analysts’ expectations but also proved its “credibility” across several fronts. First, Joby reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $110 million, noting that its selection to the Early Integration Pilot Program from the U.S. government could soon lead to fleets in New York, Texas, and Florida, with agreements set to be signed in Q3.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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