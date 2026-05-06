Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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06.05.2026 23:18:35
Stock Market Today, May 6: Super Micro Computer Surges After Earnings Beat and Strong AI Data Center Demand
Super Micro Computer, (NASDAQ:SMCI) which develops and sells modular AI server and storage solutions closed Wednesday at $34.65, up 24.51%. The stock moved higher after fiscal Q3 results showed an earnings beat, improving margins, and strong AI data center demand. Investors are watching management’s above-consensus revenue outlook and AI infrastructure growth narrative next.Trading volume reached 125.4 million shares, coming in about 228% higher than its three-month average of 38.2 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,855% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.46% to finish Wednesday at 7,365, its first close above 7,300. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 2.02% to close at 25,839. Within computer hardware, industry peers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $238.81 (+10.40%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $30.37 (+1.10%) as investors reassessed AI server demand.Super Micro’s earnings report was a relief for investors, and the stock reaction proved it. Shares are still 70% off 2024 highs after investors fled due to several past issues. Investors are trying to get beyond past internal control problems and an ongoing investigation into whether its co-founder was separately involved with illegal server shipments to China. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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