Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681

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08.05.2026 00:35:54

Stock Market Today, May 7: Nokia Drops by 6% as Momentum Stalls

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), the Finnish network equipment and solutions firm, closed Thursday at $12.35, down 6.37%. Shares may have fallen on profit-taking or broader AI valuation jitters. European stocks slipped today on geopolitical concerns. Trading volume reached 125.8 million shares, coming in about 70% above its three-month average of 74.3 million shares. Nokia IPO'd in 1994 and has grown 858% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.38% to close at 7,337, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.13% to finish at 25,806. Within communications equipment, industry peers were mixed, as Ericsson closed at $11.76, down 2.02%, while Cisco finished at $92.16, up 0.58%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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