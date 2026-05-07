Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
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08.05.2026 00:35:54
Stock Market Today, May 7: Nokia Drops by 6% as Momentum Stalls
Nokia (NYSE:NOK), the Finnish network equipment and solutions firm, closed Thursday at $12.35, down 6.37%. Shares may have fallen on profit-taking or broader AI valuation jitters. European stocks slipped today on geopolitical concerns. Trading volume reached 125.8 million shares, coming in about 70% above its three-month average of 74.3 million shares. Nokia IPO'd in 1994 and has grown 858% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.38% to close at 7,337, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.13% to finish at 25,806. Within communications equipment, industry peers were mixed, as Ericsson closed at $11.76, down 2.02%, while Cisco finished at $92.16, up 0.58%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
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29.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Nokia auf 8 Euro - 'Underweight' (dpa-AFX)
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27.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Nokia auf 10,70 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
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23.04.26
|Nokia legt starke Bilanz vor: Aktie zieht an - Rückenwind von JPMorgan Chase (dpa-AFX)
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23.04.26
|Nokia verdient dank KI-Strategie mehr als erwartet - Aktie auf 16-Jahres-Hoch (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26