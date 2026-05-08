Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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08.05.2026 23:11:33
Stock Market Today, May 8: Nasdaq Gains 1.7% on AI Demand and Strong Jobs Data
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.76% to 7,392.56, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) jumped 1.71% to a record 26,247.08, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) inched up 0.02% to 49,609.16 as strong jobs data and AI leaders drove gains.Micron Technology extended its surge, rising 16% as memory stocks continued to gain. Intel rallied on reports of a preliminary chip-manufacturing deal with Apple. On the downside, Cloudflare sank 24% after unveiling sizable layoffs tied to an AI-focused restructuring. HubSpot plunged 19% on soft second-quarter guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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