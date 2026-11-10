NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.11.2026 23:15:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 10: Nvidia Stock Plunges 5.5% as CEO Scandal Overshadows Its Upcoming Earnings Report
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, plunged 5.52% on Tuesday, closing at $168.80 as mounting controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang rattled investors. Reports of a potential foreign intelligence operation involving Huang have prompted an independent board investigation and raised concerns about corporate governance and regulatory scrutiny. This comes at an inopportune time as Nvidia's earnings report is scheduled for November 17.
Trading volume surged to 420.8 million shares, more than three times its three-month daily average of 127.2 million, highlighting the intensity of the sell-off. Shares have now declined for two consecutive sessions as investors weigh the unfolding investigation against Nvidia's long-term AI growth prospects.
Broader equity markets also retreated on Tuesday, although Nvidia's losses significantly outpaced the major indexes. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) declined 0.38% to 7,521, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.74% to 25,066 as hotter-than-expected inflation data weighed on investor sentiment.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,80
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|159,26
|5,33%
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