Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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16.11.2026 23:05:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 16: Tech Selloff Deepens as AI Leadership Crisis Rattles Nasdaq
Falling 2.49% to 24,510, the Nasdaq Composite plunged as technology sentiment soured, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.92% to 7,416 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 1.41% to 51,608 as selling pressure expanded across the market.
Gold fell 0.88% to $3,852.10 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield rose to 5.15% (+0.05%) as Real Estate outperformed relative to laggards in Communication Services and Technology.
Tyson Foods, Inc. shares surged 8.72% after the company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations and provided a positive outlook for its beef segment, but the broader market was weighed down by Nvidia Corporation, which fell 4.12% amid a leadership crisis. Elsewhere, Intel Corporation dropped 7.02% during a volatile session for semiconductors, and Dell Technologies Inc. slid 6.96% following warnings about industrywide debt.
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|Nasdaq Inc
|98,70
|0,61%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,80
|-3,07%
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