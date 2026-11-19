Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the search, advertising, cloud, and AI platforms provider, closed at $272.66, down 3.46%. Anthropic's Nasdaq debut and Google's Blue Origin partnership update were cited as catalysts, while investors are watching how AI-linked valuation gains affect Alphabet's investment portfolio.

Trading volume reached 48.1 million shares, coming in about 58% above its three-month average of 30.4 million shares. Alphabet IPO'd in 2004 and has grown 10,763% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,176, down 2.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 23,879, down 2.25%. Among internet media and digital advertising peers, Meta Platforms closed at $596.22, down 3.27%, and Amazon.com closed at $257.37, down 3.87%, showing broad pressure across large-cap AI and cloud names.

Anthropic's market debut and IPO pricing put fresh value on Alphabet's nearly 14% stake. The Google parent already owns close to its 15% ownership cap, which is now worth about $175 billion based on Anthropic's initial closing price.

Continue reading