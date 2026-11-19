Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.11.2026 22:58:30
Stock Market Today, Nov. 19: Alphabet Shares Fall as Anthropic Nasdaq Debut Puts Fresh Value on Google's Stake
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the search, advertising, cloud, and AI platforms provider, closed at $272.66, down 3.46%. Anthropic's Nasdaq debut and Google's Blue Origin partnership update were cited as catalysts, while investors are watching how AI-linked valuation gains affect Alphabet's investment portfolio.
Trading volume reached 48.1 million shares, coming in about 58% above its three-month average of 30.4 million shares. Alphabet IPO'd in 2004 and has grown 10,763% since going public.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,176, down 2.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 23,879, down 2.25%. Among internet media and digital advertising peers, Meta Platforms closed at $596.22, down 3.27%, and Amazon.com closed at $257.37, down 3.87%, showing broad pressure across large-cap AI and cloud names.
Anthropic's market debut and IPO pricing put fresh value on Alphabet's nearly 14% stake. The Google parent already owns close to its 15% ownership cap, which is now worth about $175 billion based on Anthropic's initial closing price.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 200,00
|-2,09%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|249,30
|0,20%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|247,55
|0,04%
|Anthropic
|76,96
|-12,41%
|Nasdaq Inc
|95,10
|0,53%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|14,70
|-2,00%
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