Wall Street's sell-off intensified on Thursday, November 19, as selling pressure spread across nearly every sector of the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) plunged more than 1,100 points, falling 2.19% to 49,097 and moving closer to correction territory. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.00% to 7,177, marking its sixth consecutive session of losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 2.23% to 23,886 as investors continued to retreat from growth stocks.

Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with gold falling 2.10% to $3,663.50. The 10-year Treasury yield eased three basis points to 5.07%, offering little relief to equity markets. Energy and consumer staples were among the few sectors to finish in positive territory, gaining 0.14% and 0.04%, respectively, while industrials plunged 2.61%.

Despite the broader market sell-off, Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) surged 20.58% following reports that French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is considering an acquisition of the biotechnology company. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) also bucked the broader trend, gaining 6.42% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and announcing a $4.5 billion acquisition.

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