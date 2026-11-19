Wall Street's early rally unraveled on Thursday, November 19, as even the largest initial public offering in history proved insufficient to restore investor confidence. Despite Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) successful stock market debut, selling pressure intensified throughout the session as concerns surrounding elevated valuations and the prospect of further interest rate hikes continued to weigh on equities.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.00% to 7,177, marking its sixth consecutive session of losses and its longest losing streak since April 2024. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) reversed its early gains, closing 2.23% lower at 23,886, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) plunged more than 1,100 points, falling 2.19% to 49,097.

Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with December gold futures settling 1.50% lower at $3,685.50, while the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 5.05%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in negative territory, with consumer discretionary leading losses at 2.79%.

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