Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.11.2026 23:45:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 19: Stock Market Today, Nov. 19: Alphabet Shares Fall as Anthropic Nasdaq Debut Puts Fresh Value on Google's Stake
Wall Street's early rally unraveled on Thursday, November 19, as even the largest initial public offering in history proved insufficient to restore investor confidence. Despite Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) successful stock market debut, selling pressure intensified throughout the session as concerns surrounding elevated valuations and the prospect of further interest rate hikes continued to weigh on equities.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.00% to 7,177, marking its sixth consecutive session of losses and its longest losing streak since April 2024. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) reversed its early gains, closing 2.23% lower at 23,886, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) plunged more than 1,100 points, falling 2.19% to 49,097.
Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with December gold futures settling 1.50% lower at $3,685.50, while the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 5.05%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in negative territory, with consumer discretionary leading losses at 2.79%.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 200,00
|-2,09%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|249,30
|0,20%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|247,55
|0,04%
|Anthropic
|76,85
|-12,53%
|Nasdaq Inc
|95,10
|0,53%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|14,70
|-2,00%
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