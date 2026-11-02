Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
02.11.2026 23:25:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 2: Apple Stock Slides Ahead of Earnings, but Its Latest Results Tell a Different Story
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the technology giant behind the iPhone and its expanding digital services business, closed Monday at $338.32, down 1.83% amid a broader technology sell-off. Following the closing bell, Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, supported by strong iPhone demand, providing investors with a more encouraging outlook after a difficult trading session.
Trading volume reached 55.4 million shares, approximately 32% above its three-month average of 42.1 million, as investors anticipated the company's earnings announcement.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 7,542, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.07% to 25,164. Among consumer electronics, personal computers, smartphones and digital services peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $507.12, -2.83%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) closed at $278.99, -0.30%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
02.11.26
|Apple warns on rising costs from memory chip shortage (Financial Times)
|
02.11.26
|WDH/Apples iPhone-Geschäft über Börsenerwartungen - Groß-China enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.26
|Apples iPhone-Geschäft über Börsenerwartungen - Groß-China enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|302,25
|-2,12%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schließt freundlich -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftigere Gewinne verzeichnen konnte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit verschiedenen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.