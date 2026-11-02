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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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02.11.2026 23:25:02

Stock Market Today, Nov. 2: Apple Stock Slides Ahead of Earnings, but Its Latest Results Tell a Different Story

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the technology giant behind the iPhone and its expanding digital services business, closed Monday at $338.32, down 1.83% amid a broader technology sell-off. Following the closing bell, Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, supported by strong iPhone demand, providing investors with a more encouraging outlook after a difficult trading session.

Trading volume reached 55.4 million shares, approximately 32% above its three-month average of 42.1 million, as investors anticipated the company's earnings announcement.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 7,542, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.07% to 25,164. Among consumer electronics, personal computers, smartphones and digital services peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $507.12, -2.83%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) closed at $278.99, -0.30%.

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