SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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20.11.2026 22:35:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 20: Nvidia's $2.5 Trillion Rout Deepens as SEC Accounting Probe Adds to Wall Street's AI Sell-Off
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) plunged 14.01% on Friday, November 20, closing at $125.53 as Wall Street's sell-off intensified. Reports of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting investigation added to mounting concerns surrounding the company's regulatory exposure, while growing skepticism over elevated AI valuations continued to weigh on the broader semiconductor industry.
The decline extends a brutal stretch for Nvidia, which has reportedly shed approximately $2.5 trillion in market value from its recent peak despite delivering strong quarterly earnings earlier this week. Trading volume surged to 607.8 million shares, approximately 262% above its three-month daily average of 167.9 million, reflecting the intensity of the selling pressure.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) plunged 3.82% to 6,902, breaking below the psychologically important 7,000 level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) tumbled 5.13% to 22,654 as investors continued to retreat from high-growth technology stocks.
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