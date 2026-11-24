Down 0.50% to 7,201, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped on tech weakness, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.48% to 23,734 as artificial intelligence momentum cooled. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 0.85% to 50,019 as investors favored value sectors.

Gold fell 2.67% to $3,554.00 as of U.S. market close, the 10-Year Treasury yield held steady at 4.92%, and healthcare led sector gains. Industrials lagged, and technology dropped 1.54% relative to the broader market.

Kohl's Corp. jumped 19.48%, and Dollar Tree Inc. surged 11.18% after reporting quarterly results that topped expectations. Among specific tech names, Analog Devices Inc. tumbled 17.37%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. fell 16.31% amid the broad technology sell-off.

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