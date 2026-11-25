F.C.C Aktie
WKN: 930010 / ISIN: JP3166900005
|
25.11.2026 22:45:52
Stock Market Today, Nov. 25: SpaceX Gets Historic FCC Approval for 1 Million Satellites. Is This Its Next Growth Engine?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) surged into the spotlight on Wednesday, November 25, after securing landmark Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to function as orbital data centers. The authorization represents a significant step toward expanding the company's business beyond rocket launches and satellite communications into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Shares of SpaceX climbed 1.30% to close at $127.44 as investors assessed the commercial potential of the ambitious project. Trading volume reached 145.6 million shares, approximately 50% above its three-month daily average of 97.2 million, reflecting heightened investor interest following the announcement.
Wall Street finished modestly lower on Wednesday, November 25, as continued weakness in technology stocks weighed on major indexes. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) declined 0.21% to close at 7,186, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.62% to 23,586, reflecting persistent uncertainty surrounding technology valuations and the broader economic outlook.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu F.C.C. Co LtdShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu F.C.C. Co LtdShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|F.C.C. Co LtdShs
|23,80
|-0,83%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,40
|-0,65%
|SpaceX
|118,24
|2,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.