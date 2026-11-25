Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) surged into the spotlight on Wednesday, November 25, after securing landmark Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to function as orbital data centers. The authorization represents a significant step toward expanding the company's business beyond rocket launches and satellite communications into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Shares of SpaceX climbed 1.30% to close at $127.44 as investors assessed the commercial potential of the ambitious project. Trading volume reached 145.6 million shares, approximately 50% above its three-month daily average of 97.2 million, reflecting heightened investor interest following the announcement.

Wall Street finished modestly lower on Wednesday, November 25, as continued weakness in technology stocks weighed on major indexes. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) declined 0.21% to close at 7,186, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.62% to 23,586, reflecting persistent uncertainty surrounding technology valuations and the broader economic outlook.

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