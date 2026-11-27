Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
|
27.11.2026 22:51:03
Stock Market Today, Nov. 27: Anthropic Jumps 11%, Reclaiming Its $83 IPO Price as Wall Street Rallies
Anthropic surged 10.98% on Friday, November 27, closing at $91.88 as renewed buying interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks fueled a broad market recovery. The rally pushed shares further above their $83 IPO price following a volatile first week of trading, as investors reassessed the growth prospects of the newly public AI company.
Trading volume reached 143.6 million shares, reflecting substantial investor activity despite falling below recent trading levels. Anthropic's strong performance comes amid growing interest in its Claude AI models and enterprise applications. However, questions remain about its elevated valuation, intensifying competition, and its ability to translate rapid adoption into sustainable profitability.
Wall Street finished the holiday-shortened trading week with strong gains as investors returned to technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks following recent selling pressure. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed 1.60% to close at 7,297.49, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) surged 2.31% to 24,129.50, reflecting renewed optimism across the technology sector. Other major AI companies also participated in the rally, although their gains were more modest than Anthropic's. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 0.60% to $492.85, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) gained 0.68% to $274.96.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
|
25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
|
25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
|
23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|83,94
|8,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.