Anthropic surged 10.98% on Friday, November 27, closing at $91.88 as renewed buying interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks fueled a broad market recovery. The rally pushed shares further above their $83 IPO price following a volatile first week of trading, as investors reassessed the growth prospects of the newly public AI company.

Trading volume reached 143.6 million shares, reflecting substantial investor activity despite falling below recent trading levels. Anthropic's strong performance comes amid growing interest in its Claude AI models and enterprise applications. However, questions remain about its elevated valuation, intensifying competition, and its ability to translate rapid adoption into sustainable profitability.

Wall Street finished the holiday-shortened trading week with strong gains as investors returned to technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks following recent selling pressure. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed 1.60% to close at 7,297.49, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) surged 2.31% to 24,129.50, reflecting renewed optimism across the technology sector. Other major AI companies also participated in the rally, although their gains were more modest than Anthropic's. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 0.60% to $492.85, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) gained 0.68% to $274.96.

Continue reading