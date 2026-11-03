NOV Aktie

NOV ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 23:04:16

Stock Market Today, Nov. 3: Stellantis Falls on Reports of Chip Shortage Disrupting Fiat Output

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), a global automaker and light commercial vehicle maker, closed at $4.47, down 5.19%. Analyst support and a chip-shortage backdrop shaped the move, while investors are now watching guidance and production disruptions.
Trading volume reached 38.7 million shares, coming in about 41% above its three-month average of 27.4 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 39% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,569, up 0.36%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,372, up 0.83%. Among global automaker and light commercial vehicle manufacturer peers, General Motors closed at $88.33, down 1.79%, and Ford Motor closed at $12.30, down 2.38%, underscoring softer sentiment across the auto group.

According to a Reuters report yesterday, a chip shortage at a supplier is hampering Fiat's production in Italy. That could drag on production volumes and pose a major operational risk. In its third-quarter report last week, Stellantis reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its positive free cash flow expectations for 2027 remain unchanged.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOV Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOV Inc Registered Shs 15,90 -0,63% NOV Inc Registered Shs
Stellantis 4,17 1,06% Stellantis

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise sinken weiter: ATX mit deutlicheren Gewinnen -- DAX markiert neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Beim DAX sind Gewinne zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen