Stock Market Today, Nov. 3: Stellantis Falls on Reports of Chip Shortage Disrupting Fiat Output

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), a global automaker and light commercial vehicle maker, closed at $4.47, down 5.19%. Analyst support and a chip-shortage backdrop shaped the move, while investors are now watching guidance and production disruptions.

Trading volume reached 38.7 million shares, coming in about 41% above its three-month average of 27.4 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 39% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,569, up 0.36%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,372, up 0.83%. Among global automaker and light commercial vehicle manufacturer peers, General Motors closed at $88.33, down 1.79%, and Ford Motor closed at $12.30, down 2.38%, underscoring softer sentiment across the auto group.

According to a Reuters report yesterday, a chip shortage at a supplier is hampering Fiat's production in Italy. That could drag on production volumes and pose a major operational risk. In its third-quarter report last week, Stellantis reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its positive free cash flow expectations for 2027 remain unchanged.

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