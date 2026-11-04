Stock Market Today, Nov. 4: Amazon Jumps 6% From New Perspective on AWS Growth and AI Strategy Following Election Results

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), a global online retail, cloud computing, and digital advertising platform, closed at $266.03, up 6.12%. Today's move followed a reassessment of last week's earnings report after the midterm elections. Investors will continue to monitor AWS growth and Amazon's AI strategy next.

Trading volume reached 92.8 million shares, coming in about 142% above its three-month average of 38.3 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 271,589% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,689, up 1.59%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,737, up 1.44%. Among peers in global e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising, Walmart closed at $129.17, up 3.45%, and Microsoft ended at $555.80, up 6.68%, as investors tracked cloud spending and holiday demand.

The midterm election results surprised investors in some ways. One immediate reaction was a rising expectation for pushback and a slowdown in the data center build-out. While that hit smaller AI infrastructure names, it could be a boon for large hyperscalers like Amazon which already has massive cloud computing infrastructure in place.

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