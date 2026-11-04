Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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04.11.2026 22:50:01
Stock Market Today, Nov. 4: Dow Surges 3% in Biggest Post-Midterm Rally in 44 Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) jumped 3.03% to 53,356 for its best post-midterm performance in 44 years, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.59% to 7,689 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 1.44% to 25,737 as election uncertainty dissipated.
Gold prices climbed 3.38% to $4,073.70, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell approximately 6 basis points to 4.89% as Real Estate outperformed with a 3.96% gain relative to a 3.96% decline in Energy and modest growth in Technology.
McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) propelled blue-chip gains following upbeat quarterly earnings, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares rallied as the broader market recovered from election-day volatility. CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) trended higher on a planned retail spinoff, while Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) plummeted nearly 17% following the midterm results.
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Analysen zu Dow Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|28,55
|0,21%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,20
|-1,94%