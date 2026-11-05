Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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05.11.2026 22:55:02
Stock Market Today, Nov. 5: Nasdaq Suffers Worst Day in 18 Months as AI Trade Comes Under Fire
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 5.52% to 24,315 as it entered correction territory, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) tumbled 4.33% to 7,356 in its worst session since early 2025 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) plunged 3.44% to 51,523.
Gold rose 0.46% to $4,091.80 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield fell 0.05% to 4.90% as the Technology sector dropped 5.54% relative to a more resilient Consumer Defensive sector and a 5.18% decline in Industrials.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) plummeted as investors are de-risking semiconductor holdings following the Democratic midterm sweep, while Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares jumped nearly 12% on a raised outlook. Meanwhile, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares dove 18% following quarterly misses and news of executive departures.
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|Nasdaq Inc
|96,00
|0,95%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,70
|1,29%
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