American Overseas Group Aktie

American Overseas Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JRTV / ISIN: BMG546241123

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01.10.2026 23:18:16

Stock Market Today, Oct. 1: Stellantis Surges Off Record Low on Ram Pickup Sales Jump

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), a global automaker focused on passenger vehicles, light trucks, engines, and mobility services, closed at $4.69, up 7.57%. The company said third-quarter sales were roughly flat. A highlight for the company was Ram pickup sales jumping 34%.
Trading volume reached 52.0 million shares, coming in about 132% above its three-month average of 22.4 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 45% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,666, up 0.19%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,872, up 0.04%. Among global automotive manufacturing and mobility services peers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $79.31, up 3.00%, and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) closed at $12.27, up 1.74%, reflecting firmer sentiment across legacy automakers.

Stellantis shares bounced off a record-low close yesterday after reporting third-quarter sales results and reaffirming its 2026 guidance and long-term financial goals. Total pickup sales jumped 34%, with sales of the popular Ram 1500 soaring 73% year over year.

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Stellantis 3,99 -4,15% Stellantis

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