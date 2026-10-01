Stock Market Today, Oct. 1: Stellantis Surges Off Record Low on Ram Pickup Sales Jump

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), a global automaker focused on passenger vehicles, light trucks, engines, and mobility services, closed at $4.69, up 7.57%. The company said third-quarter sales were roughly flat. A highlight for the company was Ram pickup sales jumping 34%.

Trading volume reached 52.0 million shares, coming in about 132% above its three-month average of 22.4 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 45% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,666, up 0.19%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,872, up 0.04%. Among global automotive manufacturing and mobility services peers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $79.31, up 3.00%, and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) closed at $12.27, up 1.74%, reflecting firmer sentiment across legacy automakers.

Stellantis shares bounced off a record-low close yesterday after reporting third-quarter sales results and reaffirming its 2026 guidance and long-term financial goals. Total pickup sales jumped 34%, with sales of the popular Ram 1500 soaring 73% year over year.

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