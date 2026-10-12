Stock Market Today, Oct. 12: Chipotle Falls 4% as Starbucks Denies Takeover Bid

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), a fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant chain with company-operated locations, closed at $30.40, down 3.75%. Starbucks' denial of a takeover cooled the stock, and investors are waiting for third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Trading volume reached 26.0M shares, coming in about 48% above its three-month average of 17.6M shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill IPO'd in 2006 and has grown 3,355% since going public.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,808, down 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 27,246, down 0.44%. Within fast-casual restaurants and quick-service restaurant industry trading, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) closed at $235.72, up 0.21%, and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) closed at $92.28, up 1.69%, after Starbucks' comments reset restaurant-sector takeover speculation.

The M&A rumors between Starbucks and Chipotle were short-lived, as the former denied any interest in buying the Mexican Grill chain after reports surfaced last week saying otherwise. While CMG stock slid 4% on the news, Starbucks inched 2% higher.

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