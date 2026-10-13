Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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13.10.2026 23:20:45
Stock Market Today, Oct. 13: Bank of America Dips After $1.2 Billion Fine From Treasury Department
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global consumer and investment bank with diversified deposit, lending, and markets businesses, closed at $53.96, down 1.14%. Investors are waiting for Wednesday's earnings release, following the announcement of a $1.2 billion fine from the U.S. Treasury Department after hours on Tuesday. Trading volume reached 43.3M shares, coming in about 28% above its three-month average of 33.8M shares.
S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,805, down 0.02%, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 27,204, down 0.15%. Among money center banking / diversified financial services peers, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed at $331.43, down 0.86%, while Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) closed at $80.75, down 3.08% as big-bank earnings season shaped trading.
The Treasury Department has hit Bank of America with $1.2 billion in penalties for anti-money-laundering and sanctions law violations. The bank allegedly failed to report over $5 billion in suspicious payments for years.
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