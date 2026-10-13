Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

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13.10.2026 23:20:45

Stock Market Today, Oct. 13: Bank of America Dips After $1.2 Billion Fine From Treasury Department

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global consumer and investment bank with diversified deposit, lending, and markets businesses, closed at $53.96, down 1.14%. Investors are waiting for Wednesday's earnings release, following the announcement of a $1.2 billion fine from the U.S. Treasury Department after hours on Tuesday. Trading volume reached 43.3M shares, coming in about 28% above its three-month average of 33.8M shares.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,805, down 0.02%, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 27,204, down 0.15%. Among money center banking / diversified financial services peers, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed at $331.43, down 0.86%, while Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) closed at $80.75, down 3.08% as big-bank earnings season shaped trading.

The Treasury Department has hit Bank of America with $1.2 billion in penalties for anti-money-laundering and sanctions law violations. The bank allegedly failed to report over $5 billion in suspicious payments for years.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 21 760,00 -0,78% Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
Bank of America Corp. 46,03 -4,62% Bank of America Corp.
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5- 19,72 -0,40% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4- 19,71 -0,41% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2- 18,07 -0,16% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- 18,22 -0,92% Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L) 1 164,00 -2,10% Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 18,45 -0,24% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-

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