Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

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14.10.2026 23:28:36

Stock Market Today, Oct. 14: CoreWeave Plummets on Gartner Neocloud Warning and Bond Yield Surge

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a specialized AI cloud computing infrastructure provider, closed at $65.78, down 15.46%. Higher bond yields and Gartner's neocloud warning pressured the stock. Investors are watching for insights on the company's demand, capacity ramp, and capital intensity.

Trading volume reached 107 million shares, coming in about 263% above its three-month average of 29.5 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 64% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 1.08% to 7,721, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 1.88% to 26,693. Among AI cloud infrastructure and data center service peers, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) fell 10.08% to $186.01, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) fell 8.83% to $130.55 as investors reassessed capacity spending.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

CoreWeave 62,05 5,21% CoreWeave
Gartner Inc. 184,40 5,19% Gartner Inc.

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