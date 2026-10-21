A&D Aktie

A&D für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 345628 / ISIN: JP3160130005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 22:48:48

Stock Market Today, Oct. 21: Netflix Cuts Ad Revenue Guidance, Stock Slides 5%

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a global subscription streaming, advertising, and digital entertainment platform, closed at $65.04, down 5.31%. The stock fell after Netflix reported weaker Q4 revenue and weaker ad sales guidance; investors are watching ad growth and next-quarter guidance. Trading volume reached 96.6M shares, coming in about 171% above its three-month average of 35.6M shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 54,263% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,758, up 0.59%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,703, up 1.05%. Among entertainment streaming, subscription video, advertising, and digital media services peers, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $111.83, up 0.14%, and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) closed at $22.08, down 1.25%, highlighting a mixed media tone.

It was a truly mixed Q3 earnings call for Netflix. While its advertising sales are projected to grow over 80% from last year, new guidance of $2.7 billion in ad revenue for the year is 10% below its previous outlook of $3 billion.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A&D Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A&D Co Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

A&D Co Ltd 2 943,00 -0,44% A&D Co Ltd
Netflix Inc. 59,52 2,69% Netflix Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX leichter -- US-Börsen schwächer - NASDAQ tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen