Space Exploration Technologies Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A42DG1 / ISIN: CA8459291081
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21.10.2026 23:20:01
Stock Market Today, Oct. 21: Space Exploration Technologies Surges on Q3 Earnings Beat
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), a rocket launches and satellite broadband services provider, closed at $159.31, up 7.79%. Wednesday's gains followed stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, and investors are now watching compute growth and Starlink demand.
Trading volume reached 217.4M shares, coming in about 123% above its three-month average of 97.3M shares. Space Exploration Technologies IPO'd in 2026 and has fallen 1% since going public.
The S&P 500 rose 0.59% to 7,757, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.05% to 26,703. Among aerospace & defense peers, Rocket Lab closed at $53.67, up 5.44%, while AST SpaceMobile ended at $40.90, down 0.56%, as investors tracked launch and satellite-comms momentum.
SpaceX stock surged following its strong third-quarter report, but considering its performance, the increase may make sense.
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