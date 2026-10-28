Stock Market Today, Oct. 28: Boston Scientific Slips 6% After Cutting Q4 Sales and Full-Year EPS Guidance on Cyberattack Impact

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a global medical device maker focused on interventional cardiology and specialty devices, closed at $42.44, down 5.81%. Investors are focused on the cyberattack's lingering disruption and the company's lower fourth-quarter and full-year guidance. Trading volume reached 66.8M shares, coming in about 234% above its three-month average of 20.0M shares.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,744, up 0.28%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,550, up 0.27%. In the medical devices sector, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) closed at $94.82, up 0.93%, and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) closed at $102.67, down 0.42%, after fresh outlook pressure kept the group in focus.

Boston Scientific guided for 3% to 5% sales growth and $0.80 to $0.82 in adjusted EPS for Q3, and came up shy of both figures today, delivering a 1.5% sales increase and $0.73 in adjusted EPS. Management blamed an eight-day disruption from a cyberattack as the primary culprit, estimating it cost the company 300 basis points in sales growth and $0.07 in adjusted EPS.

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