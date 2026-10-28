Stock Market Today, Oct. 28: CoreWeave Surges on Denmark AI Capacity Going Live

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a specialized AI cloud and GPU infrastructure provider, closed at $63.93, up 7.32%. Pre-market capacity news and a broader AI rebound drove the move, while investors are watching upcoming earnings for updates on backlog and debt funding.

Trading volume reached 58.3M shares, coming in about 53% above its three-month average of 38.1M shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 60% since going public.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closed at 7,748, up 0.32%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished at 26,550, up 0.27%. Within specialized cloud computing and AI infrastructure services, Nebius Group closed at $182.34, up 6.96%, and Oracle closed at $144.54, up 10.73%, as AI infrastructure names remained volatile.

CoreWeave investors seemed to welcome the news that it brought new capacity online in Denmark. On the surface, this makes sense, as demand for CoreWeave's AI-ready cloud infrastructure far outstrips supply. Not surprisingly, the fact that more of its infrastructure can now earn revenue for the company is a welcome relief.

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