SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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28.10.2026 22:28:59

Stock Market Today, Oct. 28: SK Hynix Surges on Record Q3 Results and AI-Memory Demand

SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY), a memory semiconductor maker, closed at $164.70, up 13.30%. The stock surged after record third-quarter results and stronger AI-memory demand. The company also said memory-chip demand is expected to outpace supply through the end of the decade.
Trading volume reached 48.4 million shares, coming in about 113% above its three-month average of 22.7 million shares. SK Hynix IPO'd in 2026 and has fallen 2% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.28% to 7,744, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.27% to 26,550. Among semiconductor memory chips (DRAM and NAND flash) peers, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) closed at $983.23, up 5.86%, and Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) closed at $1,404.77, up 7.66%, as traders leaned into stronger AI-memory demand.

SK Hynix impressed investors with a more than sevenfold jump in operating profit, as its operating margin reached 80%. The record quarter came as AI memory pricing continues to rise amid strong demand.

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