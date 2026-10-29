CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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29.10.2026 22:00:01
Stock Market Today, Oct. 29: Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Surges 23% as Wall Street Giant and Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Back Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR),a digital asset treasury company focused on accumulating Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE), the native cryptocurrency of the Hyperliquid trading platform, closed at $12.29, gaining 23.27% following two major announcements involving the blockchain.
First, Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a partnership with Trade[XYZ] to bring regulated perpetual futures markets to the U.S. using Hyperliquid's infrastructure. The proposed platform would offer around-the-clock trading of derivatives tied to stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and other assets, potentially expanding Hyperliquid's reach and trading activity. The initiative remains subject to regulatory approval.
Adding to the excitement, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller disclosed an investment in Trade[XYZ] and expressed enthusiasm for the platform's potential. His family office also previously reported holding shares of Hyperliquid Strategies, further highlighting institutional interest in the ecosystem.
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|Hyperliquid Strategies Inc Registered Shs
|9,85
|-4,37%
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