Norwegian Cruise Line Aktie
WKN DE: A1KBL8 / ISIN: BMG667211046
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29.10.2026 21:48:36
Stock Market Today, Oct. 29: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Beats Q3 Estimates, Raises Full-Year Guidance
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), a global cruise operator with Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent brands, closed at $18.22, up 13.45%. Pre-market earnings beat estimates, and a raised full-year outlook drove the gain. Investors are watching booking trends and pricing next.
Trading volume reached 63.0 million shares, coming in about 241% above its three-month average of 18.5 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 27% since going public.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,720, down 0.31%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,185, down 1.38%. Within leisure travel services, global cruise line operator Royal Caribbean Cruises closed at $310.54, up 4.10%, and Carnival closed at $28.84, up 2.78%, after stronger cruise demand and higher guidance kept the group in focus.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings beat estimates and raised guidance in its Q3 report. Investors cheered the results, especially after the company said bookings remain below the "optimal range." That news came as the stock started the day near its 52-week low, helping spur today's rally.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd
|17,57
|-3,57%
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