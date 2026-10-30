Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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30.10.2026 22:15:02
Stock Market Today, Oct. 30: Amazon Misses Revenue and Earnings Expectations
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), a global e-commerce and cloud platform, closed at $240.35, down 1.41%. The stock fell after premarket results missed revenue and earnings expectations, and analysts trimmed price targets during the session. Investors are watching AWS growth, AI spending, and holiday-quarter sales.
Trading volume reached 103.1M shares, coming in about 153% above its three-month average of 38.3M shares. Amazon.com IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 245,363% since going public.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 2.07% to 7,561, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 2.86% to 25,437. In e-commerce and cloud computing, sector rival Walmart closed at $123.51, up 1.86%, and Costco Wholesale finished at $1,012.28, up 1.63%, highlighting a split in retail sentiment as Amazon.com absorbed post-earnings pressure.
Despite the decline in the stock price, Amazon's earnings report indicated steady growth, with net sales rising 12% year over year. This included Amazon Web Services (AWS), which returned 39% annual net sales growth, well ahead of the 20% yearly increase in the year-ago quarter.
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Analysen zu Amazon
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|215,10
|6,12%
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