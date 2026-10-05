Vale Aktie

Vale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RN7L / ISIN: US91912E2046

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05.10.2026 23:00:13

Stock Market Today, Oct. 5: Vale Rises Amid Brazil Election Backdrop

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore, nickel, and copper miner, closed at $14.15, up 2.83%. The stock jumped following Brazil's presidential election and reported market preference for Flávio Bolsonaro. Investors will also be watching for Vale's late-October results.
Trading volume reached 95.4 million shares, coming in about 249% above its three-month average of 27.4 million shares. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 530% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,774, up 0.67%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 27,477, up 1.05%. Among diversified metals and mining peers, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) closed at $86.83, up 0.88%, and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) closed at $95.65, up 1.53%, as investors also monitor iron ore and copper pricing.

Brazilian stocks soared to record levels following a surprise first-round presidential election result. Conservative candidate Flávio Bolsonaro surprisingly took the lead in the first round of the presidential election, and investors feel that could benefit Vale and others with business interests in the country.

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