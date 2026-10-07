QX b Aktie

QX b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419YG / ISIN: US82846H5046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 22:43:36

Stock Market Today, Oct. 7: QXO Falls 7% on RBC Price-Target Cut to $18

QXO (NYSE:QXO), a tech-enabled roofing and building products distributor, closed at $11.30, down 6.65%. A premarket RBC price-target cut and softer residential roofing demand pressured the shares; investors are watching demand trends and execution on integration. Trading volume reached 44.4M shares, coming in about 114% above its three-month average of 20.8M shares. QXO IPO'd in 2024 and has fallen 6% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.23% to 7,801, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 27,539. Among building products distribution and installation peers, Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) closed at $53.57, down 4.71%, while Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) ended at $114.59, down 4.33%, reflecting softer housing-demand sentiment across the group.

An RBC analyst lowered their price target on QXO from $27 to $18, prompting the latter's shares to slip 7%. While QXO remains a "preferred name" for RBC with an outperform rating (and 50%-plus upside from today’s price), the analyst believes QXO's sales may slip by high single digits in Q3 compared to last year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B- 36,25 -6,03% QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit herben Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch kräftigen nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt geriet derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen