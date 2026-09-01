Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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01.09.2026 23:47:11
Stock Market Today, Sept. 1: Fervo Energy Surges 28% on 396-Megawatt Google Power Deal
Fervo Energy (NASDAQ:FRVO), an enhanced geothermal power developer and independent power producer, closed at $19.75, up 28.41%. Pre-market, the company said it signed a 396-megawatt power purchase agreement with Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, and investors are watching next quarter's earnings and project milestones. Trading volume reached 35.0M shares, coming in about 851% above its three-month average of 3.7M shares. Fervo Energy IPO'd in 2026 and has fallen 46% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,633, down 0.70%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,100, down 1.03%. Among utility-scale geothermal power generation and geothermal technology peers, Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) closed at $107.33, up 5.23%, and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) closed at $82.91, up 0.69%, highlighting stronger interest in clean-power names tied to data-center demand.Fervo Energy shares soared 28% after announcing a major 396-MW purchase agreement with Google, providing visibility into potential revenue for years to come from a top-tier customer. Google will also have the option to expand the deal by 600 MW, bringing it to nearly 1 GW in 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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07:07
|KI-Apps eröffnen Chancen - doch nicht alle können sie nutzen (dpa-AFX)
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31.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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31.08.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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31.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones am Montagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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31.08.26
|Alphabet-Aktie im Minus: Proteste gegen Google-Rechenzentrum in Oberösterreich (APA)
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31.08.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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30.08.26
|Sonntäglicher Protest gegen Google-Rechenzentrum in Oberösterreich (APA)
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27.08.26
|Alphabet agrees to pay £260mn to settle UK class action lawsuit (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 385,00
|-2,44%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|290,45
|0,61%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|287,80
|0,51%
|Fervo Energy Co Registered Shs -A-
|19,75
|28,41%