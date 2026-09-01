Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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01.09.2026 23:47:11

Stock Market Today, Sept. 1: Fervo Energy Surges 28% on 396-Megawatt Google Power Deal

Fervo Energy (NASDAQ:FRVO), an enhanced geothermal power developer and independent power producer, closed at $19.75, up 28.41%. Pre-market, the company said it signed a 396-megawatt power purchase agreement with Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, and investors are watching next quarter's earnings and project milestones. Trading volume reached 35.0M shares, coming in about 851% above its three-month average of 3.7M shares. Fervo Energy IPO'd in 2026 and has fallen 46% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,633, down 0.70%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,100, down 1.03%. Among utility-scale geothermal power generation and geothermal technology peers, Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) closed at $107.33, up 5.23%, and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) closed at $82.91, up 0.69%, highlighting stronger interest in clean-power names tied to data-center demand.Fervo Energy shares soared 28% after announcing a major 396-MW purchase agreement with Google, providing visibility into potential revenue for years to come from a top-tier customer. Google will also have the option to expand the deal by 600 MW, bringing it to nearly 1 GW in 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 385,00 -2,44% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 290,45 0,61% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 287,80 0,51% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Fervo Energy Co Registered Shs -A- 19,75 28,41% Fervo Energy Co Registered Shs -A-

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