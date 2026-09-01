Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
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01.09.2026 22:45:18
Stock Market Today, Sept. 1: Nio Falls on Q2 Revenue Miss Despite August Delivery Strength
Nio (NYSE:NIO), a Chinese premium EV maker, closed at $4.06, down 4.02%. The stock fell after Q2 revenue missed estimates, and investors are watching delivery guidance and gross margin.Trading volume reached 77.8 million shares, coming in about 174% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has fallen 39% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,632, down 0.71%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,100, down 1.03%. Among electric vehicle manufacturing and driver assist technology rivals, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) closed at $4.55, down 6.19%, and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed at $15.54, down 3.27%.Nio reported revenue soared 69.1% year over year in Q2, and also grew 26% sequentially from the first quarter. Still, it fell short of some expectations, reflecting the strong competition in both China and Europe.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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