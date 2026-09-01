Gaming Innovation Group Aktie

Gaming Innovation Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 22:45:18

Stock Market Today, Sept. 1: Nio Falls on Q2 Revenue Miss Despite August Delivery Strength

Nio (NYSE:NIO), a Chinese premium EV maker, closed at $4.06, down 4.02%. The stock fell after Q2 revenue missed estimates, and investors are watching delivery guidance and gross margin.Trading volume reached 77.8 million shares, coming in about 174% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has fallen 39% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,632, down 0.71%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,100, down 1.03%. Among electric vehicle manufacturing and driver assist technology rivals, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) closed at $4.55, down 6.19%, and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed at $15.54, down 3.27%.Nio reported revenue soared 69.1% year over year in Q2, and also grew 26% sequentially from the first quarter. Still, it fell short of some expectations, reflecting the strong competition in both China and Europe.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Group

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gaming Innovation Group

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Q2 Holdings Inc 53,88 -1,46% Q2 Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:41 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
07:22 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
07:17 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Asien geht es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen