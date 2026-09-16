Stock Market Today, Sept. 16: Grab Acquires 60% Stake in Atome Financial for $1.49 Billion

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), a super-app for ride-hailing, deliveries, and digital financial services, closed at $2.87, down 1.37%. The stock moved after Grab announced a $1.49 billion cash deal for a 60% stake in Atome Financial. Investors are watching the financial services expansion and consumer lending reach looking ahead. Trading volume reached 82.1M shares, coming in about 72% above its three-month average of 47.6M shares. Grab Holdings IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 76% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.43% to 7,553, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.01% to 25,978. Among ride-hailing, delivery, and consumer fintech platforms, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) closed at $71.01, down 0.59%, while Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) finished at $15.69, unchanged, as mobility peers remained in focus.

Grab, the Southeast Asian delivery, mobility, and financial services upstart, continues to show it intends to become the leading "superapp" in its niche after acquiring 60% of Atome Financial for $1.49 billion today. Prior to the deal, Grab held over $6 billion in cash versus minimal debt, so the deal shouldn't be a funding problem by any means.

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