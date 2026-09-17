CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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17.09.2026 23:12:52

Stock Market Today, Sept. 17: CoreWeave Falls on Convertible Debt and Share Sale Announcement

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $79.88, down 4.16%. The stock fell after CoreWeave announced convertible debt and a share sale, and investors are watching financing costs and infrastructure expansion.
Trading volume reached 78.3 million shares, coming in about 176% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has doubled since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,637, up 1.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,418, up 1.69%. Among specialized cloud computing and AI infrastructure services peers, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) closed at $217.99, up 4.12%, and Iren (NASDAQ:IREN) closed at $43.48, up 2.02%, as investors kept weighing AI buildout demand against funding needs.

It's important to note why CoreWeave stock dropped while shares of its closest peers rose sharply today. The companies are in a capital-intensive spending growth stretch. Demand for high-powered compute cloud space for AI is huge, and CoreWeave announced today that it would raise money to meet that demand in two ways.

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CoreWeave 69,75 -0,06% CoreWeave

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