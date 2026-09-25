Stock Market Today, Sept. 25: Microsoft Stock Jumps 4% After Revamping Copilot With Code Generation and Agentic AI Tools

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), an enterprise software and cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $516.17. The stock rose after Microsoft unveiled a Copilot revamp. Investors are watching to see AI adoption rates and cloud demand in the upcoming quarters. Trading volume reached 37.9M shares, coming in nearly 15% above its three-month average of 32.9M shares.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,742, up 0.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 27,069, up 0.48%. Among large-cap software, cloud computing, and enterprise productivity technology rivals, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) closed at $137.10, down 1.75%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) closed at $343.92, up 0.46%, as investors kept focusing on AI cloud demand and Microsoft's spending plans.

Microsoft highlighted an array of new Copilot capabilities today, including coding tools and a persistent AI agent, as it tries to develop its AI offerings beyond its original "chat assistant" AI.

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