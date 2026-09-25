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WKN DE: A0DNY2 / ISIN: US75156P2074
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25.09.2026 22:57:38
Stock Market Today, Sept. 25: Tesla Stock Under Pressure Despite Plans to Ramp Semi Truck Production
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the global electric-vehicle, battery storage, and autonomous driving systems company, closed at $372.11, down 1.54%. Analyst cuts overshadowed plans for Tesla's Semi Truck production ramp.
Trading volume reached 44.5 million shares, coming in nearly 14% above its three-month average of 39.1 million shares. Tesla IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 23,303% since going public.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,743.41, up 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 27,068.72, up 0.48%. Among electric vehicle and energy storage manufacturing peers, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed at $15.47, up 1.18%, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $82.63, up 2.56%, highlighting firmer trading in the group.
Tesla held a launch event for its Semi heavy truck in Nevada, marking the beginning of mass production. The timing seems right as the fully electric truck could be in high demand amid soaring diesel prices. CEO Elon Musk touted the lower per-mile electricity costs of the Semi, which can travel 500 miles on a single charge, fully loaded.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|327,10
|-1,64%
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