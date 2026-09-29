Stock Market Today, Sept. 29: Carnival Surges 13% on Record Bookings, Raised Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL), a global cruise operator with a multi-brand ocean fleet, closed at $25.11, up 13.43%. Tuesday's gain followed premarket earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. Investors are watching record bookings, customer deposits, and the higher full-year outlook to develop into a higher stock price. Trading volume reached 70.7M shares, coming in about 246% above its three-month average of 20.4M shares.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.18% to 7,670, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.09% to 26,798. Among leisure travel and cruise operators, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) rose 7.48% to $260.73 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) gained 3.42% to $14.80 as cruise sentiment improved after Carnival's earnings update.

It was an excellent quarter for Carnival as the company sailed past Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. In the company's Q3 press release, CEO Josh Weinstein explained,

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