Stock Market Today, Sept. 8: IonQ Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance on Investor Day

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a full-stack quantum computing systems provider, closed at $40.47, up 2.40%. Shares rose after IonQ raised 2026 revenue guidance and secured a quantum security deal.

Trading volume reached 36.9 million shares, coming in about 73% above its three-month average of 21.3 million shares. IonQ IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 275% since going public.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,674, down 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,421, down 0.32%. Among quantum computing hardware and cloud-access services peers, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) closed at $15.81, up 4.01%, and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) closed at $17.67, up 6.57%, as investors kept favoring the group.

IonQ provided some updates for its Investor Day today. The quantum computing platform and foundry raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $450 million to $460 million after the closing of its SkyWater Technology acquisition on July 31. IonQ's prior estimate for 2026 revenue was for a midpoint of $285 million.

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