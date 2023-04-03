|
03.04.2023 13:30:00
Stock Market Volatility: What the Smartest Investors Are Doing Right Now
The stock market has been incredibly rocky over the past year, and if you're nauseated by the roller coaster of ups and downs, you're not alone.A whopping 77% of Americans believe the market will continue to be "very volatile" in 2023, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, and 62% worry a recession is looming.It's normal to feel concerned about market volatility or a recession, but the right strategy can help protect your money. Here's what the smartest investors are doing right now to prepare themselves.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!