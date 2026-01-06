Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
06.01.2026 22:30:00
Stock Markets Are Doing Something They've Only Done Once Since the 1870s. Should You Be Worried?
Well, folks, it happened again. For the third consecutive year, the S&P 500 has closed with a double-digit gain.In 2023, it ended the year 24.23% higher (26.06% with dividends reinvested). In 2024, the annual gain was 23.31% (24.88% with dividends reinvested). And last year it gained about 16.4% (or about 18% with dividends reinvested). If you had invested $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund three years ago, your investment would be worth about $18,600 today, which is anything but mediocre.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd
Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!