Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.07.2022 11:16:00
Stock Prices May Be Declining, But Resist These Temptations at All Costs
If you've checked your portfolio in 2022, you know that this year has been rough for stocks. Across the board, some of the best companies and most-followed indexes have seen their stock prices drop well into the 20% to 60% range, wiping away many of the gains they saw during the mid-2020/2021 bull market. Even though stock prices are declining, you'll want to resist these temptations at all costs.It's easy to see your investments dropping and want to sell them before they continue to drop, but that's usually not the best approach. Volatility and bear markets in the stock market are inevitable; they've always happened, and you can bet they will continue to happen in the future. If you understand this as an investor, you can prevent yourself from panicking when it happens. If you're focused on the long term -- which you should be -- and time is on your side, you have to be comfortable riding out the storm.Panic-selling can also add insult to injury by triggering a tax bill. If you've held an investment for less than a year, you'll pay your regular income tax rate on any capital gains. If you've held it for more than a year, you'll get a special capital gains rate, but it's taxes and money owed nonetheless. You don't want to find yourself selling because prices are dropping and then owing taxes on top of that.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Märkte zeigen sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.