NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.05.2026 10:05:00
Stock-Split Follow-Up: How Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix, and Tesla Have Performed Since Their Historic Splits
These past few years have been major ones for stock splits. Some of the world's biggest companies have executed these operations after periods of explosive stock performance. The idea is to bring the price level back down to Earth, making the shares more accessible for investors -- and opening the door to another era of gains.From 2022 through last year, the following stock market giants have completed stock splits:Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla are tech powerhouses involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom -- and are members of the Magnificent Seven stocks that have driven S&P 500 performance in recent years. Netflix probably doesn't need an introduction. As a streaming giant, it's become a household name around the world, with services available in more than 190 countries. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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