Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. The e-commerce giant thrived at the onset of the pandemic, when hundreds of millions of people relied on it to deliver essentials and nonessentials while cooped up at home. As economies reopen, the sales boost is fading, and the pandemic is evolving into a headwind for the business. Supply-chain disruptions are causing shortages in everything from logistics to labor. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. The recently announced stock split will do little to relieve the company from the headwinds when it reports results on Thursday.