Stock Split Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Split After Nvidia, Broadcom, and Super Micro

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a powerful catalyst where the stock market is concerned. Since January 2023, shares of Nvidia Broadcom , and Super Micro Computer have advanced 615%, 165%, and 520%, respectively. That price appreciation compelled all three companies to split their stocks.The next AI companies to announce splits in 2024 could be Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Their stocks have advanced 70% and 109%, respectively, since January 2023, and shares would be more accessible to the average investor if both companies followed the example set by Nvidia, Broadcom, and Supermicro.Historically, companies have beaten the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) during the 12 months after announcing a stock split. But whether Microsoft and ServiceNow split their stocks or not, investors need to do their homework before purchasing shares.