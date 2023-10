Stock Split Watch: 1 Growth Stock Up 157% in 5 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has seen its share price soar 157% over the last five years, nearly tripling the return of the S&P 500. That momentum has left the company in possible stock-split territory -- with the stock now trading at a sizable $569 per share.But whether Costco actually goes ahead with a split at some point is hard to know and immaterial for investors. What matters most is the significant and sustained share price appreciation that results from a business with solid fundamentals.And Costco is certainly such a company. Indeed, its stock currently commands a consensus rating of "buy" among Wall Street analysts. The median price target of $600 per share implies only 6% upside from its current price, but investors should still give the stock a closer look. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel