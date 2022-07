Stock Split Watch: Could Regeneron Be Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits are big news these days. That's because some of the most popular companies have announced or completed them this year. For example, Amazon split its stock in June. And Tesla shareholders are set to vote on a potential split during their meeting in August.In this year for top-name splits, it's natural to wonder what other companies may be next. One I've thought about from time to time is Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). The biotech is one of the highest-priced stocks in its industry. Could it be next to launch a split? Let's take a closer look.First, a little bit about Regeneron's business. The company made headlines during the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic as it won authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment. In fact, that treatment -- REGEN-COV -- generated more than $6 billion in revenue last year.Continue reading